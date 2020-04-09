During an emergency meeting on March 27th, the Sheridan City Council approved Emergency Ordinance 2212 that allowed liquor stores, breweries, and wineries to deliver to residences within the city limits.

The action was necessary in an effort to assist those businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

That ordinance was once again passed on Monday night during the council’s regular meeting.

City Attorney Brendon Kerns told the council that the ordinance must be revisited at each of the regular business meetings…

The restrictions placed on the liquor licensees were part of Governor Gordon’s Executive Orders put in place in March.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the city council will be April 20th.