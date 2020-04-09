The Johnson County Operations Center is encouraging members of the community to protect local grocery workers during the COVID-19 pandemic by following three simple guidelines… 1) entering the store one at a time; 2) only one individual per family in the store to do shopping; and 3) keep the recommended 6’ distance in the aisles and in checkout lines.

The JOC is also suggesting that cloth masks should be used to cut down on the transmission of the virus, along with maintaining social distancing and practicing good hand hygiene.