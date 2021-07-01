Governor Mark Gordon and Secretary of State Ed Buchanan have extended an invitation to the National Rifle Association (NRA) to consider relocation of its Virginia operation to Wyoming.

A letter signed by the Governor and Secretary Buchanan highlighted the state’s business-friendly tax environment, Wyoming’s eager workforce and the population’s strong support for Second Amendment rights.

Governor Gordon is a lifetime member of the NRA and believes the right to bear arms is fundamental. Owning guns was part of a way of life growing up on his family ranch in Kaycee and remains so today. The Governor signed multiple pieces of legislation in 2021, which reinforce existing firearms laws in Wyoming, and he has also helped facilitate the relocation of several firearms manufacturing businesses to Wyoming.

Secretary Buchanan is an avid hunter, firearms enthusiast and longtime member of the NRA.

In the letter, the Governor told the NRA that “Wyoming citizens value our state’s customs, culture and pro-second amendment laws.

He added that the state’s “great hunting and other outdoor opportunities, make Wyoming an ideal place for the National Rifle Association to consider home.”