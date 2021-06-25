A bronze statue of the late Chris LeDoux traveled to Cheyenne this week and has now been installed on its pedestal… just in time for this year’s Cheyenne Frontier Days.

The 125th anniversary of the event will honor LeDoux, a world champion rodeo cowboy and country music singer.

The statue was created by Buffalo’s Mike Thomas, a longtime friend of the late rodeo star and musician from Kaycee.

The bronze statue will be dedicated on Friday, July 23rd, a few hours before friend and fellow country performer Garth Brooks takes the stage.