The Jim Gatchell Museum’s “Living History Days” is back!

Like so many other events in 2020, the popular outdoor and “hand on” event was cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Held each summer on the Johnson County Courthouse lawn, the event features programs that demonstrate what life was like in years past in and around Johnson County.

This year’s “Living History Days” is set from 9am to 2pm this Saturday.

Jennifer Romanowski is the museum’s educator and shared a summary of the day’s “free” activities with Big Horn Mountain Radio…

Also scheduled to perform are the Big Horn Basque Club dancers with the Club selling their Lukainka sausage.

The museum will also open its doors to the public with no admission charges from 9am until 5pm on Saturday.