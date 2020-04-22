Hopes that the State of Wyoming would be in line for a relaxation of Governor Mark Gordon’s three executive orders on COVID-19 and a greater likelihood of moving to Phase One of President Trump’s Guidelines for Opening Up America Again were hampered on Tuesday with the death of four Fremont County residents to the virus that was announced on Tuesday.

Each of the deceased had previously been identified as laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The newly confirmed deaths include an older man, older woman, adult woman and adult man. Each had been hospitalized.

Two of the four had existing conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness related to the virus.

There have been 320 confirmed and 116 probable cases reported so far from across Wyoming.