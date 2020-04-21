Wyoming’s US Senator John Barrasso commented over the weekend that the nation’s hospitals and health-care workers are feeling enormous pressure during the COVID-19 pandemic

According to Barrasso, these health-care heroes fighting the virus on the frontlines are stretched to the breaking point.

The senator doesn’t want rural hospitals and the communities they serve to become collateral damage in the coronavirus war.

The massive CARES Act coronavirus emergency-relief bill included $100 billion to help the nation’s hospitals and health care providers.

On April 10, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) began delivering the first $30 billion in aid.

Here locally, the Johnson County Healthcare Center appears to be in a stable financial status but has made steps to ensure paycheck protection for the healthcare’s employees according to CEO Sean McCallister…

McCallister indicated that gross revenues for the hospital were down by $715K in March and projects that figure will grow over the next several weeks and ultimately affect its cash flow.

As a result, McCallister announced on Friday that the hospital has announced a cash conservation plan as the pandemic moves forward towards a recovery plan.