During the Johnson County Board of Health meeting on Tuesday, the Governor’s Executive Order #3 was discussed which gives the county’s Public Health Officer the authority to make exceptions to the order’s required closures.

Dr. Mark Schueler serves as the public health officer for the county and voiced his agreement with County Attorney Tucker Ruby that each and every exception to the executive order should be cleared with the State’s Health Officer, Dr. Alexia Harrist.

Thus far, Dr. Schueler has given 3 businesses exemptions that have allowed them to reopen.

Dr. Schueler consulted with Dr. Harrist prior to the opening of one hair salon and later informed the State Health Officer for the remaining two re-openings.