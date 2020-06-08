Funeral services for Delayna Parks, 72 year old Ucross resident who passed away quietly early Friday morning at her home, surrounded by her family, will be held Saturday, June 13th at 10:00 a.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with Pastor William Dunlap officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Saturday before the funeral. The funeral will be live streamed at www.harnessfuneralhome.com A private family interment will be held at a later date. Donations in Delayna’s memory may be made to the People Assistance Food Bank in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com