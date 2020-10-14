In response to a recent “spike” in COVID-19 positive cases, the Johnson County Healthcare Center held a press briefing yesterday morning.

CEO Sean McCallister opened the briefing by saying the current increase in cases is “significant”…

As of Monday, there were 11 active cases and 14 additional probable cases in Johnson County.

McCallister also announced that the Amie Holt Care Center is now closed to visitors as a result of the recent outbreak. The only exception is related to end-of-life situations

The county reported the state’s first COVID-related death back in March and it was announced yesterday that an additional patient died last week who was admitted for non-COVID related issues, but was COVID-positive postmortem; thus, it may have become a second Johnson County death.

Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Schueler indicated that the recent increase in cases is not surprising, although there seems to be no clear reason for the recent “spike” in cases…

Interestingly, the Johnson County School District Board of Trustees heard from a number of parents on Monday night who were seeking an ease to the current requirement of mask-wearing at the county’s schools.

Still, healthcare professionals are still encouraging continued social distancing, the wearing of masks, and hand hygiene efforts.

Of course, managing available beds and equipment is crucial for all hospitals during increased pressure related to COVID-19.

Last week, Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Mike McCafferty spoke of the continual effort to “manage” resources to provide medical care not just for COVID but for all patient care…

As of Monday, the number of positive cases in Sheridan County stands at 317 cases with 18 added in the past 36 hours.

Sheridan County has reported a total of 4 deaths since the pandemic began.