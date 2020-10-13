The City of Buffalo is accepting applications for city building inspector.

At the last city council meeting, current building inspector Toby Rhoades made the announcement…

Applications are being accepted for the full-time position until 2:00 P.M., Monday, November 2, 2020.

All applications must be hand delivered or mailed to be received by the Planning Department by the deadline and they shall include a letter of interest, resume, and three professional references.

Applications should be mailed or delivered to: City of Buffalo, Attn: Toby Rhoades, 46 N. Main St., Buffalo WY 82834.

Rhoads is planning to retire at the end of the calendar year.