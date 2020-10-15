Throughout the month of October, the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation is hosting The Virtual Link – Partners in Pink Run/Walk. This year, to encourage participation and keep the community safe, instead of a one-day event, a virtual month-long event was developed.

“We encourage everyone to get out, dress in pink and go for walks with family, friends, or co-workers to support The Virtual Link – Partners in Pink all month. To register and support the cause, go to sheridanhospital.org. Registration is $40 and includes a T-shirt, with funds raised in 2020 going to Welch Cancer Center Comfort Care and patient care programs,” according to Ada Kirven, SMH Foundation Director of Donor Relations.

Although the walk extends throughout the month, T-shirt pick-up for registered participants is tomorrow from 3-6 pm at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. The drive through process will be fun and easy, just come to the north parking lot outside of the hospital cafeteria and our Link volunteers will be there to greet you. You can also register there that day.

“Friday, October 16 is also Wear Pink Day and we are encouraging everyone in our community to put on their pink for cancer Awareness,” Kirven added.

This October marks the 12th annual run/walk to raise awareness and funding for cancer screening and early detection of all kinds of cancer. “Each year our event continues to evolve and now it’s become more than just a fundraiser. This is a beautiful way to encourage those who face cancer. All of us joining to recognize people in our lives who have been touched by cancer. The Link really is now a fall tradition for our community,” according to Kirven.

“Our highly trained, professional team at the Welch Cancer Center is a group of the most amazing people. Each day they provide kindness and compassion to our patients and their families. We can’t thank them enough and look forward to supporting their work with this year’s proceeds,” Kirven said.

When cancer is diagnosed at an early stage, when it isn’t too large and hasn’t spread, successful treatment is more likely, and in some cases a cure is possible. Community members are encouraged to see their provider if they have health concerns or questions and to follow recommended cancer screening guidelines. To find out more or to see if you qualify for screening funds, please contact our Sheridan Memorial Hospital Patient Financial Advocates at 307-675-4620. They will help you understand the available funding and reach the care you need.

The Link-Partners in Pink Committee thanks all those who are participating, sponsoring, making a donation and volunteering their time. Cancer education and prevention resources are now more accessible to our community, because of the impact of amazing and caring people.

For additional information about the hospital or The Link, call The Foundation at 307-673-2418 or visit sheridahospital.org