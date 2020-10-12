The State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) on October 1 authorized the allocation of $500,000 for Sheridan County, funds that will be used by Sheridan Community Land Trust to expand the Red Grade Trail System in the Bighorn National Forest.

Following the meeting, Governor Mark Gordon praised the collaborative approach Sheridan Community Land Trust and Sheridan County have taken to create new outdoor recreation opportunities for residents and visitors.

The Governor was quoted as saying that “Partnerships like this one enhance Wyoming’s outdoor recreation economy and provide real benefits to the people of the state”

SLIB’s decision affirms the Wyoming Business Council’s recommendation last month to fund a Community Enhancement Grant.

In making its decision, the WBC cited Red Grade Trails as an investment in quality of life infrastructure that helps make communities more livable for current residents and more attractive for potential residents and businesses.

On Thursday last week, more money was provided to the Red Grade Trails Project when the Dead Swede donated $4,000 to SCLT that will be used to maintain our network of community trails.

These funds were donated after the SCLT’s successful TRAILFEST event held earlier this month.

Work has already begun in the Poverty Flats area.

For more information or to view and print trail maps, please visit https://sheridanclt.org/.