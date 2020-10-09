At its meeting earlier this week, the Buffalo City Council accepted grant funding from the Johnson County Prevention Council in the amount of $16,640.00.

The funding will assist the Buffalo Police Department in conducting alcohol and tobacco compliance checks, party patrols, and DUI patrols.

Prevention Specialist Bill Hawley presented the grants for consideration on Tuesday evening…

Police Chief Jason Carder shared the funding breakdown for each of the four separate checks…

Hawley and Carder also announced that the next drug take back day will be October 24th in the Ace Hardware parking lot.