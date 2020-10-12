The Bread of Life Food Pantry in Buffalo is once again seeking wild game donations from area hunters.

According to Kelly Norris, the pantry is also participating in a new program created by the Wyoming Wildlife Foundation called “hunters for the hungry” that makes it easier to donate all or a portion of large game animal that has been harvested in the state…

Norris manages the pantry and reminds hunters that the meat must be processed commercially…

Big Horn Meats in Buffalo and Sheridan Meat Market are the two local processors who are participating in the “hunters for the hungry” program.

For more information on the pantry’s needs, call Norris at 620-0631 or check their website at www.breadoflifebuffalo.com.