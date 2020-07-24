The 2020 Johnson County Fair & Rodeo kicks off in a big way tonight with a Chancey Williams & the Younger Brothers Concert at the Fairgrounds.

The concert in Buffalo is the latest stop on Williams’ 250 Tour and he spoke to Big Horn Mountain Radio’s Brady Safranek about how the tour got its name…

The tour will spotlight the group’s new album release, “3rd Street” which includes an award winning song written by Occidental owner David Stewart and Tennessee musician Taylor Corum…

According to Fair Board’s Kevin Rodriguez and Office Manager Kristen LaDuke, the fair and rodeo is approved for 600 attendees to the concert and like the entire 10-day fair, ti will adhere to all applicable health orders…

Big Horn Mountain Radio will provide live updates from the fair all week long, beginning on Monday on its local stations.