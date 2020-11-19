The Christmas Parade in downtown Buffalo is a go!

Ray Klein with the Buffalo Area Chamber of Commerce told the City Council that he waited as long as possible before requesting the street closure for the annual Christmas Parade…

The popular event is set for 6pm on Saturday, December 6th.

Last Friday, Meseret Tegenu with the Chamber announced the parade’s theme and events that will kick-off the annual Christmas season on November 28th…

The theme of this year’s parade is “Heritage Holiday” and there will be no parking on Main Street from Fort Street to Angus between the hours of 4pm to 6pm.

The annual fireworks display will follow the parade again this year.