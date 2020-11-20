The surge in COVID-19 cases cannot be ignored.

Dr. John Addlesperger, Sheridan Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer spoke of the spike in COVID-19 cases during a press briefing yesterday…

According to Addlesperger, the Thanksgiving holiday will most likely make things worse…

Meeting in small groups indoors, such as Thanksgiving dinners among family and friends, is certainly one of the ways that can spread the virus.

During the briefing, Chief Nursing Officer Barb Hespen acknowledged that the COVID caseload is certainly stressful for the medical staff, but the hospital team is handling the current state of affairs well.

According to the hospital’s Alan Dubberly there are a number of helpful guidelines available on the hospital’s website, titled “COVID-19 Information and Resources”…

As of yesterday morning, there have been 1,218 lab-confirmed cases with 379 still active. There are another 250 probable cases with 73 that are active.

And, there have been 9 confirmed deaths resulting from the virus.