The Buffalo Senior Center is seeking a special district designation while maintaining it’s 501c3 non-profit status.

CEO AJ Mock made the proposal to the Johnson County Commission at its meeting on Tuesday morning…

Mock explained that operating as a special district would add stability to the center in addressing future needs as the local population is aging…

According to state statute, the senior center would qualify as a special district and could receive up to a 2 mil levee.

Mock told the Commissioners that a 1 mil funding would generate approximately $250K or a sufficient amount to operate the center and prepare for additional services.

If supported by the Commission, the proposal would go on the November ballot for a final decision by the voters.