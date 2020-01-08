The Johnson County Commissioners and the Buffalo City Council heard an impassioned presentation on the need for a Wyoming lifeline call center to handle pleas for help from residents considering suicide.

Private therapist Mikel Carmon told the Commission that Wyoming callers in crisis are routed to one of six national “Back-up” call centers…

Adding a Lifeline call center was not included in ‘governor Gordon’s budget proposal and it falls to the state legislature to provide funding for Wyoming to join the remaining 49 states in providing the service.

Johnson County Prevention Specialist Bill Hawley told the Commissioners that if a state call center fails in the legislature, there is a group ready to provide a volunteer service to help those in crisis…

With the exception of lobbying members of the state legislature, both the Commission and council are powerless to affect the necessary change… it’s all up to the Wyoming legislature.