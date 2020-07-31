Buffalo is preparing for one of its busiest days of the year on Saturday.

The Johnson County Fair and Rodeo Parade is set for 10am with more than 50 entrants registered.

Earlier in the day, the 42nd Klondike Rush, which is the state’s oldest and finest 10K race. Participants will be able to opt for the 5K course or enjoy a more casual view of the course with the Klondike Volks.

According to the YMCA’s Tim Cahhal, the race has quite a history…

Registration must be completed online at www.jcfymca.org.

Also prior to the parade is a free pancake breakfast at the corner of Adams and Fort Streets and offered by the Buffalo Kiwanis Club.