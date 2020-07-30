In his press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, Governor Mark Gordon announced that the CREG update for July is encouraging and certainly an improvement from the update based on data published in May of this year…

So the good news is that we’re looking at a deficit of approximately $759 million rather than $877 million, or an improvement of more than a hundred million dollars.

According to Gordon, the improved outlook can be traced to increased oil output in the past 60 days.

Still, the Governor provided a rather dismal illustration as to how much more effort is needed to effectively deal with the state’s shortfall…

The Consensus Revenue Estimating Group is comprised of economists from several state agencies who review state, national and global developments that impact the state’s revenue.

The Governor, in announcing an extension to Wyoming’s current public health orders, continued to caution the state’s citizens to not be lax in maintaining social distancing or continuing safe hygiene practices.

Gordon stressed that he is not planning on requiring face coverings in public, but did have this to say about wearing masks…

The health orders will remain in place through August 15 as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the state.