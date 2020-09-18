Being in law enforcement is rough in a lot of areas of the country, with officers being shot, threatened and entire departments being defunded in several cities.

Buffalo Police Chief Jason Carder weighed in on the issue during an interview with Big Horn Mountain Radio…

Carder’s department was honored recently with a “BBQ for Blues” event and he witnessed sincere support from the community but is the job of protect and serve getting tougher here locally?…

Carder was quick to point out that law enforcement in Buffalo has strong support of the city council and the mayor…

The “BBQ for Blues” event raised $4,200 for the Blue Santa program, now in its 9th year.