On September 16, 2020, the Sheridan Police Department received four (4) separate calls regarding counterfeit currency being passed to local businesses. The police department is actively investigating these cases and two (2) potential suspects have been identified, one (1) male and one (1) female. All of the cases involve counterfeit $50.00 bills. One (1) serial number is available to you at this time; EL34131474AL12. The department wanted to notify each of you and ask for your assistance in the investigation. Please advise your staff of the situations and be sure and check all $50.00 bills being passed for legitimacy. Counterfeit detection pens are a great tool to use in identifying counterfeit bills; however they are not fool proof. The pens interact with the paper used, not the ink. If legitimate bills of lower denomination are “washed” and reprinted with a larger denomination, the inks will not detect the counterfeit status. If you suspect a bill is counterfeit, do not accept it, do not return it to the person passing it and notify the police department immediately. Do not confront the individual and try to get as much description about them as you can. If you have a surveillance system, make sure it is operating properly and the cameras are in positions to help identify any individuals patronizing your store. The Sheridan Police Department appreciates your support and assistance in this investigation and please know that we are working diligently to prevent any other businesses from being victimized. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact the police department or me directly. Have a great day, Lt. Travis Koltiska Sheridan Police Department