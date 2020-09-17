Marcy Schueler is Director of Marketing for Johnson County Healthcare Center but she also serves on the Johnson County School District’s Board of Trustees.

With nearly a month of school semester in the books this fall, what’s her opinion of how the students and faculty are dealing with COVID-19 precautions?…

Schueler spoke of the collaboration between the healthcare center and the school district prior to the beginning of the school year…

The key to a successful year in dealing with the continuing concern over the pandemic is the social distancing and other infection precautions that everyone must continue to follow.