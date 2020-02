Less than 2 months after introducing a brand new 9-member board, the Buffalo Chamber of Commerce is down to only two board members.

With the assistance of the State Chamber, efforts are underway to seek board recruitment with a deadline of today.

In addition, there is an effort to create an advisory committee to help with the process of rebuilding the Chamber.

Those interested in being a board member or serving on the advisory committee are encouraged to submit an email to wyochambers@gmail.com.