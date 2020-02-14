State funding levels to control invasive weeds and pest infestations have been cut in recent years.

In an effort to curtail the adverse impact of noxious weeds such as leafy spurge, knapweed, and ventanata, Governor Mark Gordon sought to add $500K to the effort as well as create a Governor’s Invasive Species Initiative.

HB38 is also being considered by the Wyoming Legislature as a proactive measure to further the effort in controlling invasive weeds and pest infestations, though according to State Representative Richard Tass, the wording of the bill itself appeared to be somewhat “invasive” to landowners…

The bill has now passed a second reading in the Joint Agriculture Committee.