The Johnson County Healthcare Center plans to welcome 3D mammography imagery to its female patient next month.

It’s state of the art process that will replace the current two-dimensional imaging being offered now.

CED Sean McCallister shared the details with Big Horn Mountain Radio…

According to McCallister, the cost of the equipment was prohibitive if not for the generosity of the hospital’s foundation…

The new technology will be far more comfortable for the patients and a more accurate and higher resolution imaging.

The new 3D imaging will be available in late March of this year.