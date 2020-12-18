During the holiday season, there’s a program that seeks to help families in need.

Blue Santa was started 9 years ago and has received the support of the Buffalo community as seen by the BBQ for Blues event that raised $4200 for the cause earlier this year.

Buffalo Police Chief Jason Carder told Big Horn Mountain Radio that shopping is underway to provide Christmas to struggling families.

Everything is anonymous and Carder explained how the department can identify those needing help during the holiday season…

There is never a deadline for supporting the program according to Carder…

Anyone interested in providing a year-end donation to the effort should contact the Buffalo Police Department at the Johnson County Justice Center or by calling 684-5581.