Wyoming has received initial doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in five counties.

Wyoming Department of Health has allocated Moderna vaccine to Johnson County and other rural counties, due to the ability to direct ship the vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be given in a tiered approach based on priority recommendations from the CDC. Phase 1a will begin with healthcare providers. Vaccination of long-term care and assisted living facility residents is being coordinated through a federal partnership with several national pharmacy chains, as well as with local public health offices.

This effort will tentatively begin in early January. With limited vaccine availability and the need to vaccinate groups in Phase 1a, vaccine is not currently available for other groups or the general public.

Johnson County Public Health will keep the public informed of when vaccine is available and the phases of their vaccine operations.

The vaccination status will be announced frequently with local media outlets, JCPH Facebook page, Code Red (mass text alert) system, and on our county website at www.johnsoncountywyoming.org.

And on Friday, Sheridan Memorial Hospital reported a dramatic decline in the number of active cases in Sheridan County over the past few weeks.

From a high of 516 positive cases of COVID-19 at Thanksgiving, the count of 73 late last week shows an 86% drop in COVID cases in the past 3 and half weeks.

It was announced last week that Sheridan County will be receiving the Moderna vaccine as well.