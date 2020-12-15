If you’re looking for opportunities to support those in need during this Christmas season, there are a number of ways to give and one is the Blue Santa program in Buffalo.

Started 9 years ago, Blue Santa is a way to “give back” to families who could use a bit of hope amidst trying times and COVID-19.

The program is operated by the Buffalo Police Department and Erica McCarter is one of those in the front lines of the giving effort and explained how Blue Santa works…

The response this year especially has been amazing…

Earlier this year, the Buffalo community supported an event at Crazy Woman Square called BBQ for the Blues in an effort to raise funds for Blue Santa. The event raised $4,200.

Anyone interested in providing a year-end donation to the effort should contact the Buffalo Police Department at the Johnson County Justice Center or by calling 684-5581.