The statewide mask mandate was implemented to stop the spread of COVID-19.

But it’s providing unexpected benefits in limiting the spread of influenza and other viral infections.

Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer, Barb Hespen shared the news during last Thursday’s press briefing…

Dr. John Addlesperger is the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer and spoke of the benefits of the mask mandate as well…

Sheridan County had implemented its mask mandate policy for public places before Governor Mark Gordon had announced a revision to the state’s public health order that requires the use of face coverings in all counties of Wyoming.