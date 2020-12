Whether it’s Sheridan County’s mask mandate that was implemented last month or something else, the results in terms of COVID-19 positive cases has been encouraging.

Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Mike McCafferty reported a significant reduction in the number of cases late last week…

As of yesterday, the number of active cases sits at 99, a drop of 15 since last Friday.

There are COVID-related 8 patients currently hospitalized in Sheridan County.