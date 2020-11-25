Work continues at the Johnson County Healthcare Center as the new air handlers are being installed.

Funded with CARES Act funding, the new ventilators will provide better air quality in Buffalo’s hospital.

Yesterday, the hospital’s CEO Sean McCallilster provided an update on the work and announcing that due to the installation of the air handlers, the operating rooms will be closed for the next several days…

Facility improvements using CARES Act funds must be completed by the end of the calendar year.