SHERIDAN – The Center for a Vital Community (CVC) will be hosting Community Conversations on December 3 and 5, 2020. The subject of this conversation is Win or Lose; Can We Talk? a discussion about the 2020 election results and how to move forward.

The session on Wednesday, November 2 is from 3:00-4:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 6 from 2:00-3:30 p.m. They will both be held via Zoom and the code for the event can be found on the CVC’s website, www.sheridancvc.org.

CVC Director Amy Albrecht, in a press release from yesterday, said this… “Community Conversations is a way to talk about tough subjects where everyone can contribute their thoughts and experiences in a safe and constructive environment, “

Albrecht went on to say that “Our hope is that when difficult or divisive issues come up in our community, we can discuss them using this process. This is not about winning or blaming. No matter who you are or what your experiences have been, this is about listening for understanding and being heard,”.

Community Conversations take place in groups of 6-8 people with a trained facilitator via Zoom. Sessions are ninety minutes.

Past Community Conversations subjects have included Being an Outsider, Affordable Housing, Public Lands, and Wyoming’s Changing Economy.

All community members are invited to attend and there is no need to sign up in advance.

For more information, contact Julie Greer at the CVC, 307-675-0833.