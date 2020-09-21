Voting has begun!

As of 8:00 am Friday, Sheridan County has mailed out 5,070 requested Absentee Ballots.

Early in-person voting begins Monday October 19th at 9am and ends at 5pm on Monday November 2nd.

Those wishing to complete early in-person voting will be able to do so at the Sheridan County Courthouse, Election Office, 2nd Floor of New Addition.

Sheridan County has 14,376 Registered Voters.

The General Election is on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

All 18 Polling Locations in Sheridan County will be open.