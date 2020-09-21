Recent weeks have brought some fun events to Buffalo in a year that has been tough on all Americans including the area residents of Johnson County and the city that straddles the waters of Clear Creek.

Fist there was the BBQ for the Blues event that honored law enforcement but also the highly successful Oktoberfest event.

Mayor Shane Schrader was highly appreciative of the efforts to hold the event and saw this and other events as bringing in people from other parts of the state to see a thriving community that Buffalo continues to be…

While this year has been tough, the mayor has also seen some things come out of adversity…

The mayor was a guest on the KBBS Morning Show last Friday and we’ll have more of Schrader’s comments in a future newscast.