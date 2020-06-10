The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission awarded a $5.2M contract to McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. of Worland, WY to perform a mill and overlay on eleven miles of US Highway 16 west of Buffalo this summer.

This project will begin at mile marker 63 and extend west to mile marker 52. In addition to the paving, contractors will be replacing fences and culverts and extending shoulders in various locations. Once the paving is complete, McGarvin-Moberly will return and perform a chip seal treatment in the spring of 2021.

Contractors will begin setting traffic control next week with milling operations beginning June 22. Paving is scheduled to begin in August.

Motorists traveling this route will encounter flagging operations beginning at mile marker 65 and be escorted through the milling operation by a pilot car. Wait times will be no longer than 20 minutes. Speed limits will be reduced and the road surface will be gravel in places.

In addition to the eleven-mile paving project, Johnson County Road and Bridge will utilize a cooperative agreement with WYDOT to pave a half mile section of CR3/Hazelton Road at mile marker 65.