Buffalo’s Farmers’ Market is set to begin next Wednesday at Crazy Woman Square, but like so many other aspects of life, adjustments are being planned for this year’s event.

Kylee Seymour is the Treasurer of the Buffalo Area Chamber of Commerce and requested a change in the annual street closing during last week’s City Council Meeting…

Fetterman Street will close between Main and Lobban Avenue from 4pm to 7pm with the market open from 5 to 6:30pm each Wednesday.

This year’s Farmers Market will run from June 17th until September 23rd.