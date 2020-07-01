The tourists are here in Wyoming as expected and as always will leave with memories of their experience in western towns like Buffalo and Sheridan.

But will they leave us with more opportunities for local citizens to contract COVID-19?

Johnson and Sheridan Counties have had very few cases of the virus and life is fast returning to normal.

Continuing social distancing and wearing face coverings are still recommended, but is there a concern that we are no longer following those recommendations?

Johnson County Public Health Officer, Dr. Mark Schueler, thinks so…

Dr. Schueler also commented that by and large, there are restaurants and bars that are not following the state’s health orders which could cause an unexpected outbreak…

In other words, there is a large group of local citizens who are still choosing NOT to enjoy the new normal.