Governor Mark Gordon in partnership with developer ProudCrowd has made available a free mobile app to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

According to Gordon, the app, Care19 Diary, is available now for mobile phones and already is in use in North Dakota and South Dakota…

Once the app is downloaded, users are assigned a random ID number and the app will create a diary of where an individual has visited throughout the day.

The ID number of each individual contains no personal information besides location data. Individuals are then encouraged to review the diary to ensure the tracking of locations is correct, adding visits that may have been missed, or deleting others that may have been suggested in error.

The app will only suggest locations of places a person visits for 10 minutes or more. A user can clear their history at any point as well.

If you test positive for COVID-19 in the future, you can use the phone diary to help contact tracers protect others that may have been in contact with you.

Another option for a user is to consent to share the information about locations you’ve visited with the WDH to support the critical contact tracing process, but your privacy is protected.

WDH and county health officials have worked tirelessly to track COVID-19 cases in the state and limit the virus’ spread through contact tracing efforts.

The Care19 Diary app will help enhance the extensive contact tracing already occurring in the state.

Care19 Diary is now available in the Apple App store and the Android Play Store.

An additional app, Care 19 Alert is expected to be available later this month.

Care 19 Alert utilizes Bluetooth technology to keep track of anonymous keys transmitted by nearby phones.

When an individual is identified as being Covid-19 positive they can consent to notifying others who have been near them who also voluntarily download the app so they can take the appropriate actions.

For more information about the Care19 apps, go to covid19.wyo.gov