4th on Main – Curbside Take-out Menu 4 – 7 p.m. (Call to check days)

Main St. Diner – Closed Until Further Notice.

Papa Binos – Open for delivery and takeout only.

Monday through Saturday 11:30 – 1:30, 4:30 – 7:30

The Occidental Saloon – Closed.

Dave is Hosting a 5:30pm Facebook Live Music Series.

The Busy Bee Café – Open serving to go orders. Call 307.684.0451

The Virginian – Open for Curbside or Takeout, call 307-278-0205

Bozeman Trail Steakhouse – Closed

Winchester’s Steakhouse – CLOSED until all restrictions have been lifted.

Dash Inn – Open in the Drive Thru or call for delivery 307-684-7930.

The Breadboard – Open for Drive thru and pick up orders

Pie Zanos – Open for Take out and Delivery Thursday thru Monday 5:30 – 8 p.m.

China Garden – Open for To go and delivery only right now.

The Station on Main – Open for Drive thru and carry out

6 a.m. – 2 p.m. Have a grab and go menu. Call 620-1043

Up in Smoke – Closed for the Winter Season.

Albertano’s – Open for delivery and To-Go, 307-425-1036

Pizza Hut – Open for Delivery or carryout according to national Pizza Hut website. 684-2596

Hardee’s – Open for Take out or drive thru.

McDonald’s – Open for Drive-thru and Curbside.

Domino’s Pizza – Open for Delivery or carryout

Cowboy Saloon – Closed until April 3 or until we’re told we can open.

Sagewood Gifts & Cafe – Open Thursday & Friday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Pick Up/To-Go.

Un’Wine’d – Closed until they let us open.

The Fix – Open Reduced Hours Monday – Friday 6a- 4p;

Saturday 7a-4p & Sunday 8a-3p

Lolly’s Sugar Shack – Open for Take Out Only

Sorry Y’all, no sittin’ or chattin’