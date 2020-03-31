4th on Main – Curbside Take-out Menu 4 – 7 p.m. (Call to check days)
Main St. Diner – Closed Until Further Notice.
Papa Binos – Open for delivery and takeout only.
Monday through Saturday 11:30 – 1:30, 4:30 – 7:30
The Occidental Saloon – Closed.
Dave is Hosting a 5:30pm Facebook Live Music Series.
The Busy Bee Café – Open serving to go orders. Call 307.684.0451
The Virginian – Open for Curbside or Takeout, call 307-278-0205
Bozeman Trail Steakhouse – Closed
Winchester’s Steakhouse – CLOSED until all restrictions have been lifted.
Dash Inn – Open in the Drive Thru or call for delivery 307-684-7930.
The Breadboard – Open for Drive thru and pick up orders
Pie Zanos – Open for Take out and Delivery Thursday thru Monday 5:30 – 8 p.m.
China Garden – Open for To go and delivery only right now.
The Station on Main – Open for Drive thru and carry out
6 a.m. – 2 p.m. Have a grab and go menu. Call 620-1043
Up in Smoke – Closed for the Winter Season.
Albertano’s – Open for delivery and To-Go, 307-425-1036
Pizza Hut – Open for Delivery or carryout according to national Pizza Hut website. 684-2596
Hardee’s – Open for Take out or drive thru.
McDonald’s – Open for Drive-thru and Curbside.
Domino’s Pizza – Open for Delivery or carryout
Cowboy Saloon – Closed until April 3 or until we’re told we can open.
Sagewood Gifts & Cafe – Open Thursday & Friday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Pick Up/To-Go.
Un’Wine’d – Closed until they let us open.
The Fix – Open Reduced Hours Monday – Friday 6a- 4p;
Saturday 7a-4p & Sunday 8a-3p
Lolly’s Sugar Shack – Open for Take Out Only
Sorry Y’all, no sittin’ or chattin’