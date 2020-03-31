The Johnson County Healthcare Center/s COVID Evaluation Center is now operational.

The center now has the capability of evaluating patients in their vehicle or in an isolated part of the hospital.

The announcement was made yesterday by CEO Sean McCallister during the hospital’s press briefing.

McCallister also announced that he expects 5,000 N95 masks, surgical masks, gowns and gloves to arrive within the next two weeks via a bulk order coordinated Sheridan Memorial Hospital and Campbell County Hospital.

He also credits the Johnson County School District for using its 3D printers to create approximately 50 face shields for the hospital’s caregivers.

During the call, Public Health officer Dr. Mark Schueler compared our current effort to battle the virus to a potential “war zone” and expressed concern that some who aren’t taking the crisis seriously…

Standard clinic and hospital protocols remain in effect, requiring people to call 684-2228.