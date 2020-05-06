It is Teacher Appreciation Week and in the past few weeks, our schools have faced unprecedented challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

School teachers have stepped up to provide learning opportunities for students in ways that no one could have imagined just two months ago.

All Wyoming education professionals have been the foot soldiers removing roadblocks to ensure our students have access to food, supplies, connectivity, and instructional opportunities while simultaneously protecting the public health of their communities.

Thank a teacher today and let’s not forget the efforts of those parents who are doing their part in educating their own kids during this pandemic.