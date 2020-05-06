Pressure is building to “re-open” Johnson and Sheridan Counties.

Sheridan County’s variance requests to allow outdoor seating for restaurants and modified church services were approved quickly late Monday afternoon by State Health Officer, Dr. Alexia Harrist.

Yesterday, the Johnson County Commission expressed united support for re-opening the economy by directing County Attorney Tucker Ruby to prepare multiple variances that would address indoor and outdoor seating at local restaurants and bars, modified church services and funerals.

Ruby discussed the process whereby future variances should be handled affected businesses…

Commissioner Linda Greenough expressed support for pursuing opportunities to “re-open” a number of businesses…

Sheriff Rod Odenbach cited the minimal positive cases in Johnson County and appeared to embody the attitude of most of the county’s officials in his comments to the Commission…

Chairman Bill Novotny expressed a desire to be “aggressive” in directing Ruby to draft a number of variances…

Variances are considered “exceptions” to the state’s COVID-related health orders and may be authorized after review by the Wyoming Department of Health.