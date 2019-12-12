Last month, Governor Mark Gordon announced his budget proposal that included no tax increases, calling it a “flat” budget.

Next year’s budget session for the State Legislature could be a battle over a legislature that will consider a revised round of revenue proposals and a Governor who is holding fast in favor of cuts versus taxes.

State Representative Richard Tass is also intent on holding the line on new taxes…

According to Tass, there remains cuts in government programs…

The battle over the budget begins on February 10th next year.