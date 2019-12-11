For Immediate Release

December 9, 2019

Enzi celebrates historic Wyoming Women's Suffrage Day, marking 150th anniversary of women's right to vote

Washington, D.C. – Wyoming Women's Suffrage Day on Dec. 10 is a monumental day at the very core of what makes Wyoming the Equality State, according to U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo. The day commemorates the 150th anniversary of Wyoming being the first territory or state to grant women the right to vote. Speaking on the Senate floor today, Enzi said Wyoming Women's Suffrage Day celebrates the contributions of women to our great state and Wyoming's place in history as a trailblazer for women's suffrage. On Dec. 10, 1869, the Wyoming Territory approved the first law recognizing women's inherent right to vote and hold public office, 50 years before the enactment of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. "Just as they did in 1869, women's voices and their votes continue to help build our economy and guide our democracy," Enzi said. "Throughout history, Wyoming has been home to many remarkable women and today still recognizes how important women are to the success of the state. Wyoming Women's Suffrage Day is a testament to the contributions women have made – and continue to make – to Wyoming and the values that make our state stand out as an example for the rest of the country." Earlier this year, Enzi and U.S. Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyo., introduced a resolution to designate Dec. 10, 2019, as Wyoming Women's Suffrage Day, which the Senate unanimously passed. Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., introduced a companion resolution in the House of Representatives. Wyoming was not going to allow the acknowledgement of women's right to vote to be ceremonial or artificial, Enzi said. Within one year, women began holding public office throughout Wyoming, serving as the first women in the United States to do so. Historic achievements for women in Wyoming: First woman to vote in the U.S. in 1869.

First woman justice of the peace in the U.S. in 1870.

First all-woman jury in the U.S. in 1870.

First woman bailiff in the U.S. in 1870.

First town in the U.S. to be governed by all women in 1920.

First woman governor in the U.S. in 1925.