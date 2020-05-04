Wyoming’s new amended state health orders are in effect and run through May 15, 2020.

Governor Mark Gordon has relaxed some of the directives to allow the opening of hair salons, barber shops, and health clubs.

Variances or exceptions are available under certain circumstances and Sheridan County Health Officer, Dr. Ian Hunter, and Sheridan County Public Health are currently applying for two separate variances through the state health department.

One variance would allow for modified outdoor seating and dining for Sheridan County restaurants and bars, and the other variance would allow for modified church services.

If approved, the variances will likely go into effect sometime later this week.

State Health Officer, Dr. Alexia Harrist discussed the application of variances last Friday in the Governor’s media briefing…

In the meantime, residents and business owners should continue to follow the amended state health orders until any local variance or variances are approved and officially go into effect.