The Johnson County YMCA is re-opening today under the Governor’s revised orders but under strict health restrictions.

CEO Tim Miner told Big Horn Mountain Radio that the YMCA staff is ready…

According to Miner, a maximum of 26 clients will be allowed in the building at any time with a time limit of 1 hour to exercise.

Miner expressed appreciation to the YMCA membership for their continued support…

Proper social distancing will be required staff will be available throughout the day to maintain safety protocols.