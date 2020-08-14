Sheridan County Emergency Management is Alerting the Community of a potential cyber security scam.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is currently tracking an unknown malicious cyber actor who is spoofing the Small Business Administration (SBA) COVID-19 relief webpage by using phishing emails.

These emails include a malicious link to a fake page used for malicious re-directs and credential stealing.

Small business owners and organizations at all levels should review the alert and apply the recommended mitigation to strengthen the security posture of their systems.

This alert can be found at cisa.gov/coronavirus.